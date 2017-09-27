GCA, NBS launch 6th edition of 40-over cricket tourney

… Sponsorship continues to provide opportunity for aspiring cricketers, says Harper

PRESIDENT of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Roger Harper is of the view that the New Building Society (NBS)-sponsored 40-Over Second Division competition will continue to provide the opportunity for aspiring cricketers.

Harper aired his view during the launching of the sixth edition of the tournament yesterday at the financial institution’s location on North Road and Avenue of the Republic.

“The NBS sponsorship will continue to provide that opportunity for every aspiring cricketer,” Harper, the former West Indies off-spinner, said.

He however explained that the competition was an opportunity for the players not only to showcase their talent, but also to serve as further development for the youths.

“While the tournament is for clubs in Georgetown, it also attracts players from other areas around the country, far as Essequibo,” the GCA president revealed.

Harper pointed out that the tournaments over the years have produced a number of players who have represented Guyana at the various youth levels, and this year eight players accomplished that milestone, with four of the eight players being part of a West Indies Under-19 training camp, scheduled for December.

The four players are Ashmead Nedd, Raymond Perez, Joshua Persaud and Bhaskar Yadram.

Harper, a former West Indies vice-captain, noted that the GCA was focused on the development of young cricketers and also in taking the game to a higher level.

With that in mind, Harper thanked the NBS for so willingly continuing the partnership with the association in running this tournament and investing in youths.

He promised that the tournament will be run at the highest standard and the GCA’s commitment to the NBS will be fulfilled.

Like in the previous year, the GCA will again place much emphasis on developing fast bowlers.

According to chairman of the GCA’s Competitions Committee, Shawn Massiah, at least 40 per cent (16 overs) of the overs in the game must be bowled by fast bowlers as stated in the playing regulations.

Meanwhile, NBS Chairman Floyd McDonald, in his remarks said that the organisation had no difficulty in approving the request, since it’s part of the financial institution’s mandate to provide support towards the development of sport and other related activities locally.

McDonald pointed out that NBS will continue to support cricket, despite the problems facing the game locally.

He urged the GCA to take the necessary steps to develop the game, since he believes that cricket is here to stay and the game will blossom as years advance.

The competition, which bowls off this week-end will target 15 city teams.

The tournament will be divided into two Zones and the teams listed to participate are defending champions Transport Sports Club (TSC), Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), Everest Cricket Club, Sophia, Diplomats, Police, Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Third Class, Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC), Muslim Youth Organisation, Gandhi Youth Organisation, University of Guyana, Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC) and Ace Warriors.