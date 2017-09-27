Evin Lewis ruled out for 2-3 weeks with fractured ankle

WEST Indies opening batsman Evin Lewis has been ruled out of the fifth and final One Day International (ODI) against England after being diagnosed with a fractured ankle.

On Tuesday Lewis cracked an impressive 176 from 130 balls, falling short of being just the sixth player in ODI history to score a double century. The savage Lewis smashed seven sixes and 17 fours, but eventually blasted a delivery from fast bowler Jake Ball into his ankle and had to leave the field before potentially being the first player to score a double ton in an ODI on English soil.

The medics remained on the pitch for several minutes to attempt to treat Lewis, but it was soon clear that the player could take no further part in the encounter. Cricket West Indies has since confirmed that the Lewis suffered a hairline fracture on his right ankle, which will keep him out of action for two to three weeks.

Lewis’ assault on the English bowling attack powered the regional team to 356 for 5, recovering from a poor start that had seen them lose their first three wickets inside the first seven overs.

England, however, went on to win the match by 6 runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method and in the process claimed an unassailable 3-0 lead with one match remaining. (Sportsmax.com)