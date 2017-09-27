CBB Volleyball Club hails Suriname tour successful

THE Classic Ball Blaster’s Women Volleyball Club (CBB) hailed its recent tour to neighbouring Suriname a success, as the club looks to better its players’ technical skill and standard of play.

“After being consciously sidelined by the Demerara Volleyball Association (DVA) for several local competitions and several efforts to resolve the issues bore no result, with the blessing of Mr John Flores president of the Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF), the CBB Women Volleyball Club reached out to neighbours Suriname to participate in a number of friendly matches,” the club said in a release.

With a seven-member squad comprising youth and experienced players and only one substitute available, CBB played both Yellowbirds and Condor Volleyball Clubs with both teams comprising the same component as CBB.

The first match saw CBB up against Yellowbirds at Calor School Hall, playing three best in five sets with four sets going for 25 points and the deciding fifth set for 15 points

CBB won first two sets 25-14, 25-21, Yellowbirds bounced back to take the third and fourth sets 25-17, 25-20, CBB were then able to regroup to take the deciding fifth set 15-10.

CBB females having been well-rested, in the second match they were up against Condor at Lycoi Sport Hall, playing the best in seven sets, which saw the introduction of the new point system of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) with each set going for 19 points. CBB defeated the Condor in straight sets 19-12, 19-14, 19-17, and 19-12.

These wins, according to the team, not only boosted their confidence, but also showcased the talented athletes that exist within Guyana.

“We do hope that these wins will encourage Suriname volleyball clubs which have a larger quantity of technical skilled female volleyball players, to extend future invitations, knowing that Guyana female players are capable of playing to their standards,” noted the CBB team.

The team added that frequent invitations by their Suriname counterparts “will give our female volleyball players an opportunity to experience another level of competition, which will enhance our technique and raise our standards of playing and hopefully encourage others to join the game”.