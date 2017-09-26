The tragedy of Leonard Archibald

WHEN any untoward incident happens in a child’s life, a society asks itself searching questions. Our children are a very vulnerable demographic and their well-being is often seen as the responsibility of society to mould, guide, protect and defend. When any aspect of this responsibility is threatened, it not only threatens the child’s welfare, but the future of society and human development.

The alleged sodomy and murder of 13-year- old Leonard Archibald of Brothers, East Bank Berbice, by two grown men, whom he may have known and interacted with, are not only chilling that such paedophilic behaviour roams unrestrained, but the loss to his family, village and wider society. The police have in custody, Hillary Edwards and Nicholas Christopher.

Questions will be asked if society has failed this teenager and if so, what can be done to send a clear message to those who lurk among us and prey on our children. Archibald, whose life was allegedly snuffed out on 17th September, did not have to die under such circumstances. Apart from the cowardly and criminal acts committed on him and the hope that justice will be served, the society has to move to the stage where such violations of our children take more prominent and constant part of national discourse, policies and programmes.

The Childcare and Protection Unit, arguably given the resources at its disposal, would acknowledge it is doing the best it can. Outside of this government agency, it requires broad-based approaches to dealing with such incidents, which should also bring to the fore examination of the wisdom in creating partnerships between governmental and non-governmental organisations. Information-gathering, knowledge and education can be accessed from multiple sources and the avenues should be explored.

Some long-held cultural traditions will too have to be revisited and processes embarked on to unlearn or find unacceptable some of these. Let us not pretend, ours is a society where conversations on sex are a little steeped in backwardness. Even more so, certain sexual behaviours when not criminalised are frowned upon, which also contributes to closing off channels of and for intelligent communications.

Adults, including parents, are not too inclined to have certain sexual conversations with children. The effect is that it aids ignorance, and in addition to sourcing information elsewhere, which may not be credible, in the absence of knowledge, source(s) to confide in and report to, paedophiles will prey on children’s trusting nature and vulnerability and secure their silence through fear.

Another oft-ignored factor, but proven to be scientifically reliable is that children are often molested by those whom they trust or see as authority figures and very often these are persons close to them, including members of their own family. Leonard was a family relation of Edwards. Child protection agencies, supportive institutions and families will have to confront these realities and find ways to deal with them as critical to ensuring the protection of our children.

Conversations of safe space, i.e. physical proximity and body parts, how to report untoward incidents and who to tell are needed and should be ongoing as a matter of public service. In covering this tragedy, our newspaper recounted anecdotes of Edwards allegedly molesting villagers, efforts at warding off his illicit sexual advances, absence of confidence in the police, denials by him, and accepted compensation from him to victim’s family. None of the aforesaid can be avoided in addressing the problem.

The public support shown by villagers on the incident is arguably representative of a single act or national factor. And though that act could lend to the perception of tardiness, given the character’s behaviour is known, he was allowed to prowl and parade in the community, probably secure in the false sense of invincibility, that the silence was broken required courage in our society.

It takes a village to raise a child and the protection of that community for the life of Leonard should spark conversations and actions for similar mobilisation that would come from awareness should such a character reside in or visit the area. It should matter not whether that person is a family relation, an authority in the community, or stranger.

Leonard was the victim of criminal acts and anarchic subculture, the latter allowing for turning a blind eye, being dismissive or insufficient on conversations of sex and sexuality, including recognition, avoidance, and to whom it should be reported. Law enforcement also needs training and education to handle matters of such nature. When it comes to the safety and well-being of children, all are involved and must be taught and encouraged to play their meaningful roles.