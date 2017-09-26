TIP task force ramps up awareness in hinterland

MEMBERS of the Ministerial Task Force on Trafficking in Persons conducted trafficking in persons (TIP) awareness programmes in several hinterland and mining communities in Region Seven from September 15-19.

In a statement to the media on Monday, the Ministry of Public Security said the team comprised eight persons who represented that ministry, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the Ministry of Social Protection. Miners and residents of several mining camps, indigenous settlements and landings in the Upper Mazaruni, including Imbaimadai, Jawalla, Kamarang, Kako and Karoweing along with mining camps near Chai Chai Falls and Abau Creek were part of the programme.

The eight-member team also visited Fort Knox and ‘Dragas, along the Mazaruni River to distribute brochures and other anti-trafficking in persons’ paraphernalia such as posters, hats, bags and wristbands. According to the ministry, the information-sharing sessions were well received and participants were encouraged to contact the 24-hour TIP hotline on telephone numbers 227-4083 or 623-5030 or the local police, mines officers, Toshaos, Village Councilors or Community Development Officer. “The Ministerial Task Force on Trafficking in Persons remains committed to fighting human trafficking through its public education programme implemented via collaboration among its member agencies and other stakeholders,” the statement said.