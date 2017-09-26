Man gets bail for hit-and-run fatal accident

A 26-YEAR-OLD man was on Tuesday released on $300,000 bail for allegedly causing the death of Mohammed Ashraf, who was killed during a hit-and-run accident at Meten-Meer-Zorg (MMZ) Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD), recently.

Asif Azeez, of Seafield, Leonora, appeared before Magistrate Christel Lambert at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court, charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to render assistance and failing to stop after an accident.

Azeez denied that on 20th September 2017 at WCD location, he drove motor car PMM 321 in a dangerous manner which resulted in the death of 61-year-old Ashraf. He also denied failing to render assistance and failing to stop after accident charges.

Magistrate Lambert released Azeez on $300,000 bail on the causing death charge and he was granted self-bail on the two traffic related charges. The matter is adjourned until October 31.

According to reports, on the day in question, at about 06:30hrs, Ashraf was discovered lying in a ditch in front of a popular pharmacy in the MMZ village.

The body remained in the ditch until undertakers arrived, just after 07:00hrs.

On inspecting his body it was discovered that he sustained injuries consistent with that of a vehicular accident. Surveillance footage from the area also revealed that the man was struck down by a motorcar. The driver of the vehicle, however, reportedly failed to render assistance after the man was flung into the ditch and instead, drove away.

The mirrors of the car were completely ripped out and were found at the accident scene. Hours later the police arrested the driver who claimed that he was not aware that he had struck down a pedestrian.

Police conducted a breathalyser test on the young man, which revealed that he did not have any alcohol in his system.