Guyana, Canada look to deepen ties

GUYANA and Canada on Monday recommitted to deepen their relations during a meeting between newly accredited Canadian High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee and Minister of State Joseph Harmon.

During the meeting held at the Ministry of the Presidency, Minister Harmon said Guyana places great value on the relationship it shares with Canada and expressed the hope that Ms. Chatterjee’s appointment can serve as a catalyst for stronger ties.

“The relationship between Guyana and Canada is one which we cherish dearly. We share a good relationship with the country and so I trust that you would have good experiences with Guyana…We are fully supportive and appreciative of Canada’s friendship,” the minister said.

High Commissioner Chatterjee echoed Minister Harmon’s sentiments, saying that she looks forward to her tenure in Guyana. Thus far, she said that the Guyanese hospitality is commendable. The diplomat said that seeing the abundant resources which Guyana possesses, it is her hope that the country can utilise these in a sustainable manner to create a prosperous nation.

“I have been overwhelmed by how warm, generous and hospitable the people are here in Guyana. We have a long history of working together and I hope to build on our friendship. I am looking forward to seeing how Guyanese can benefit from its vast, rich natural resources beyond oil and gas. Like Canada, we relied on our resources to build our country and I can only see a positive future for Guyana,” said the Canadian envoy.

President David Granger accepted the Letters of Credence from High Commissioner Chatterjee on September 13, 2017, following the departure of former Canadian High Commissioner Pierre Giroux. Guyana and Canada established diplomatic ties on May 26, 1966. (Ministry of the Presidency)