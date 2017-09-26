CoI recommendations must be implemented

Dear Editor

ALTHOUGH not officially released for public consumption by the Government, many recommendations from the Paul Slowe CoI are now public knowledge. Several persons have posited their views on the issues in the print and electronic media and elsewhere. It is a good topic to start a conversation with or even an argument.

Issues and concerns that originate from the inquiry have the potential to rock the very foundation of discipline in the Guyana Police Force. However, it has its parallel dating back some years ago. President Hugh Desmond Hoyte had ordered an inquiry into the operations of the Guyana Prison Service. When asked why he did not implement many of the recommendations of the CoI, President Hoyte said that he could not afford the haemorrhage. End of the matter.

Years later, we experienced deadly and devastating effects of not implementing many of those recommendations. The Government of Guyana may find itself in a conundrum — dammed if it does, dammed if it does not act on the recommendations.

Those recommendations that I have seen have constitutional, strategic, tactical, operational and other implications. If put into action, they are likely to shatter the very foundation of the GPF. Apparently, the GPF is like the West Indies cricket team. There is no strength on the bench. According to Viv Richards, the lights are on but no one is going to the party. In terms of strategic, tactical and operational command, we appear to be scraping the barrel from top to bottom. It may be bare.

Unprecedented activities require unprecedented actions. Let us not fall in the same trap as we did with the GPS. Let the chips fall where they may, even if there will be some amount of blood-letting. Let there be the transfusion. The process may be painful, but it is required to purify the body. It is in the best interest of the GPF and will go a far way towards the law enforcement officers delivering a higher quality of service to the government and citizens of Guyana they swore to serve and protect.

There is hope. Remember, behind every dark cloud there is a silver lining. The clouds will soon roll by. Wow! Why are some things in Guyana so inherently incredible?

Regards

Clinton Conway