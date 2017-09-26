80 tons of goods ready for storm-hit countries– CDC

THE Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Tuesday said it is preparing to have some 80 tons of goods shipped out to Caribbean countries battered by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, even as it continues to accept donations in any form to aid in the process.

Chairman of the commission, retired Colonel Chabilall Ramsarup, told the Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday that the organisation has been receiving tremendous support from donors in both “cash and kind.” He said so far the commission has in its possession some 80 tons of goods which will amount to some 10 containers that will be shipped to Antigua on Saturday. From Antigua, officials will make arrangements for portions to be sent to the devastated Dominica.

The commission was loaned a ship from Komal Singh of Gaico Construction and General Service Inc.; currently, the ship is conducting some “trial runs,” Colonel Ramsarup told the Guyana Chronicle. He was clear however, that the donations to these countries are not specifically for Guyanese, but for every person affected. He said the goods will be handed over to officials there and they will make the necessary distribution.

The CDC has been the holding point of all public donations to countries ravaged by the hurricanes. The cries continue to mount from these countries, especially Dominica, which was virtually flattened when the storm Maria violently moved through it last Tuesday.

Only on Monday, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo said the devastation brought on by the two hurricanes on the Caribbean territories has taken a severe toll on the physical infrastructure of those countries. He said it would take at least 10 years before they could become viable once again.

He said the fragility of economies within the Caribbean will gravely affect their ability to restructure in a timely manner. “We have always been vulnerable in the Caribbean, because of the nature of our economy. Most of our countries depend on tourism and now with what has happened, there will not be an attractive tourist destination,” Nagamootoo said, continuing that the tourism industry would need the support of all partners to rebuild.

Several Caribbean countries, including the British Virgin Islands (BVI), Antigua and Barbuda and most recently Dominica, have lost hundreds billions of dollars after the hurricanes swept through. Many families have lost loved ones, while some persons had to be evacuated to other countries.

The Governments in several of those countries are beginning to rebuild infrastructure. Barbuda has been left completely devastated by Hurricane Irma. An estimated 95% of that country’s structures are damaged, and the entire island of around 1,800 people has been evacuated.

The small island community is said to have a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $1 billion a year. The country’s ambassador to the U.S., Sir Ronald Sanders, said recently that the country cannot afford to take on the responsibility (of rebuilding) by itself.

“Barbuda is not just a disaster, it’s a humanitarian crisis. We are hopeful that the international community will come to our aid, not because we’re begging for something we want, but because we’re begging for something that is needed.”

He said currently, initial estimates suggest that Barbuda will need about $200 million to recover. Over 90 percent of buildings were destroyed, including all government premises. Barbudans are temporarily living in neighbouring Antigua until they can resume their lives back in Barbuda.

While Barbuda was destroyed by Hurricane Irma, the British Virgin Islands (BVI) has had two bouts. First, suffering Irma and then falling at the mercy of Hurricane Maria. According to “the Star” report, Hurricane Maria struck the island last Tuesday night, destroying most of what was left after the first storm. It dragged the debris left behind by Hurricane Irma across the island — causing further roadblocks and thrashing of homes.

And over in Dominica, the situation there had brought the Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to tears. He exclaimed to Heads of Government at the 72nd United Nations (UN) General Assembly last week, that “Dominica was brought to its knees.” The commonwealth country was hit by Hurricane Maria in the early morning hours of Tuesday last.