Todd tops strong field to win Scotiabank golf tourney

GAVIN Todd took the first prize with a Net 64 in last Saturday’s Scotiabank-sponsored Golf tournament which took place at the Lusignan Golf Course.

The bank – a partner of 20 years with the Club – handed over a generous contribution of $250 000 to the top three golfers to donate to charities of their choice.

The tournament attracted 32 golfers and Todd came out on top ahead of Richard Haniff, with a Net 68, Rabindranath Persaud (Pandit Ravi) ended the day on Net 69 and Lakeram Ramsundar (Panko) had a Net 70.

Rookie Anasha Ally was pleasantly the Nearest to the Pin winner while Mario Acuna was awarded the Most Honest Golfer prize.

Scotiabank Robb Street Branch Manager, and acting president of the Club, Brian Hackett, later expressed his gratitude to the sponsor for such a wonderful tournament and for the long-term commitment to the club. He offered the bank’s commitment to continued sponsorship of competition and support of golfing in Guyana.

Todd, who expressed his delight after winning the tournament, said: “Diligence in practice, skill and a great mental attitude all came together wonderfully to push me clearly to the front.”

The donation is part of the bank’s generous $1.2M package of sponsorship, inclusive of prizes and gifts of golf bags, balls, gloves, hats, umbrellas, flasks and other equipment.