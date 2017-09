Works on the overpass at Peter’s Hall on the East Bank of Demerara is moving apace. The overhead steel beams for the structure were erected on Sunday night , a noticeable change to the landscape in the area.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson recently told the Department of Public information (DPI) that the works at the East Bank Demerara overpasses , including one at Eccles and Houston are expected to be completed by November.

(Adrian Narine Photos)