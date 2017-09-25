Passenger growth hits all-time high in August

ARRIVALS at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) for August 2017 set an unprecedented record of 34,796 passengers, surpassing the 2012 figure of 33,367, the company said in a release.

The release said arrivals for the first eight months rose seven per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2016.

The increase, the CJIA said, can be positively attributed to the Guyana leg of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament and a number of entertainment activities held during that month, as well as additional business travel due to expansion in the oil and gas and mining sectors.

“Overall, 2017 is another strong year for us with business and tourist traveling demand levels steadily increasing due to the sound business policy and enabling environment created by our government,” said Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson.

He added that government continues to pursue several carriers to assist with the additional influx of passengers.

“High on the list of priories is a carrier to ply the South American/Georgetown market and both Legacy and Low Cost Carriers for the North American Market,” the minister further stated.

While New York remains the largest key market, there has also been an upsurge in other destinations such as Cuba and Panama.

Meanwhile, upon completion of the new Arrivals Terminal Building, with the inclusion of several facilities and amenities, the airport’s capacity will be greatly augmented and strengthened, significantly impacting passengers’ experience.