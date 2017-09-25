Duo busted with arms, ammunition

TWO men said to be in possession of a gun and live rounds were on Saturday evening apprehended by police ranks during a motorcycle patrol in Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Police on Sunday in a press statement said at about 20:00hrs Saturday evening, ranks on patrol in the Grove East Bank Village apprehended and searched two males who were observed acting in a suspicious manner.

During the search, a .38 revolver with six live rounds was found concealed on a 23 –year-old Wismar Linden suspect, while a .38 revolver without ammunition was found on his companion, a 19-year-old student of a training institution who resides at Block “Y”, Grove Housing Scheme, EBD.

Police said the men are being processed for court as investigations continue.