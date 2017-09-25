Community could have saved young Leonardo

— if his attackers were reported earlier for their travesties, says Greene

By Alexis Rodney

The Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) said it is distraught over the gruesome rape and murder of 13-year-old Leonardo Archibald, but believes that the child’s death could have been avoided had members of the community and even the child’s family members, had taken a very serious approach to the reality.

When news of the young Archibald’s horrific death gripped the closely-knit East Bank Berbice (EBB) village of Brothers and neighbouring communities, many persons in anger relayed that the main suspect, Hillary Edwards, is notorious for such actions, with several families and victims giving dreadful tales about their experiences with the 28-year-old man.

The stories came rolling out one by one, all accusing the suspect of brutishly pursuing them with sexual advances. The victims, all in their teens, told the media that their reports to the police station in the community, fell on deaf ears.

One victim said his family even accepted payment from the accusers’ family to settle his issue.

And based on those reports, many said it is evident that the suspect, now in police custody, had close ties to the police in the community since none of the incidents reported were pursued.

CC&PA Director Ann Greene, speaking to Guyana Chronicle on Sunday, said situations like these should never happen, especially when members of communities have evidence and are aware of such people living in the area.

“They are our eyes and ears. You know something, you need to speak out,” Greene said, referring to communities. She said communities need to take action.

“They said they knew about these people (suspects), yet they did not speak out. They have a responsibility to keep children safe,” the CC&PA head said.

‘WAKE UP CALL’

Greene said while she is saddened at what has happened to the child, she hopes it serves as a “wake up call” to other communities.

“If you know something, speak up. You cannot sleep at night knowing that they walking around the place.”

According to her, such responsibility first lies in the hands of families and then communities. However, the two units must work in unison for the safety of all, especially the children.

The CC&PA head said such persons should not be allowed to walk freely, they should be monitored and offered help.

It might be coincidental that Archibald’s murder has occurred at a time when the agency is moving into Child Protection Week under the theme “Partnering with families and communities for the positive outcomes of children”.

According to the CC&PA, the theme indicates the vital role the family and community/ neighbourhood have to play in the safety of the nation’s children. The two groups are the front-runners in preventing abuse of children.

Archibald went missing on Sunday September 17, after leaving home to accompany his three sisters from a party in a nearby village. He was last seen riding his bicycle along the Brother’s Public Road in a pair of trousers.

According to information, the teen collected his sisters and was accompanying them home when he told them he was riding ahead and would meet them there.

However, when the girls arrived home, the Overwinning Primary School teen was not there and a search conducted failed to locate him.

Following an intense investigation, several persons were questioned and two main suspects were arrested. Under intense grilling the duo, on Friday last, told detectives that they snatched the teen the same night same and sodomised him. The two further told the investigators that after the boy fell unconscious during the ordeal, his body was dumped into nearby river.

Sometime around 15:00 hrs, on September 23, Archibald’s badly decomposed body was discovered some three miles away at Kortherbraadt Village, by four men from a search party that was out since Friday, combing all corners of the Berbice River after the suspects confessed to murdering the teen and dumping his body in the river.

Following the suspects’ admission and details of what transpired to the investigators, members of the public have called for stiffer penalties for pedophiles, including the death penalty.