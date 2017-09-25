Bandits rob Success Supermarket

TWO MEN, one armed with a handgun and the other with a cutlass, robbed the Ikea Supermarket located at Lot 363, Success Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara, at around 10:00 hours on Saturday.

An employee of the supermarket told the Guyana Chronicle that two men, one of East Indian descent and the other of African descent, came into the supermarket around 09:00 hrs acting suspiciously.

“They were walking around and when I went up to them, they asked for light [bulbs] and then for Nestum,” the employee said. The Guyana Chronicle understands that the men who did not purchase either of the items left the supermarket soon after.

The employee further related that at around 10:00 hours, the men returned armed with a handgun and a cutlass and forced her, along with the three Chinese shop owners, into a corner of the supermarket, close to the cash register.

“They hold we and put we in the corner and tell we give them all the money,” she said.

One of the owners, Lin Lin (only name given) said that the robbers took $120,000 from the cash register along with his smartphone. The supermarket which has been in operation for two months, does not have security cameras installed.

Reports revealed that after robbing the supermarket, the men casually walked out onto the railway embankment and left the area. The supermarket has been in operation for about two months.