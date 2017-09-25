The 27-year-old ‘infant’

–mother appeals for help to treat daughter’s condition

The Dasratt family of Lot 26 ‘D’ Wire Dam, Whim Village, East Berbice, Corentyne, is hoping they can get some answers and assistance for their second daughter Shanti Dasratt.

Shanti is 27 years old but looks like a five-year-old in size. She is mute, stunted in growth and cannot walk nor sit up. She has some motor skills to her arms but it is like that of a developing child — uncoordinated.

She recently celebrated her 27th birthday on August 7, but her mom was unable to make her favourite dish, curry and rice. Like many other days, she instead made sardine and rice but as always, Shanti was unable to eat it. It went into her mouth and then it came out soon after.

In tears, Shanti’s mother, Yanita Dasratt, 50, said she has been trying with her daughter but can only do as much as she could do, since she is poor.

“She like curry and rice, and on she birthday we could not cook that because we could not afford it, it hurt me heart especially then, because was she birthday and she could not get she favourite,” the mother said.

Yanita explained that Shanti was born breached and was in the delivery room for a while since she was stuck and when she eventually came out, she was under distress from the lengthy period it took for her to be delivered.

“When Shantie born she come out with she foot first, and she tek lil time fuh born and the nurse had to shake she fuh catch she self. After a year when I was bathing and anoint her down I notice she foot soft, soft, and was always in a funny position and I hold she foot bottom and scratch it and she didn’t move or feel anything and meh tell meh husband Shanti nah go walk, come feel she foot soft, soft, then he come and feel it and said it nah feel normal.”

Despite realising that their second of five children could not walk, they were unable to seek professional help due to financial reasons but are still craving answers as to the reason for her stunted growth and present situation.

Her four other kids were born healthy and are all normal.

WON’T WALK

“One time me carry her when them white people come and them tell me she nah guh walk ever, me done know that because she foot soft and always fold up but me then notice she not like them other children, she nah grow and them can’t answer me, but me never carry she back cause we nah afford fuh run up and down with she to hospital,” the mother said.

At age 27, Shanti has to be cared for like a toddler, she wears diapers and is unable to communicate when something is wrong. She has another condition that causes her tummy to be swollen for a few days and during this time, her body rejects any solid until the swelling goes down.

Due to Shanti’s disability, Yanita, who previously did domestic work, had to quit her job 27 years ago to be there full-time to tend to her daughter.

Her husband, who worked as a watchman was placed on early retirement and now does fishing to earn a livelihood for their five children.

The youngest, age nine, attends primary school but on weekends, he tends to animals and goes fishing with his dad to get enough money to cover his school expenses.

Yanita explained that from time to time, her family would receive assistance from kind-hearted people, but said she would prefer to work and earn her own.

She is worried about her daughter should anything happen to her.

“Many nights me does sit down and study what guh happen to she if me

dead, she buddy them and sister nah guh able care she like me, and if me husband take somebody else the step-mother nah guh able wid she,” the mother sobbed.

Yanita is appealing to doctors who can help in remedying her daughter’s condition to come forward and offer her a helping hand.

“We nah really beg fuh anything we just want lil help, we can’t take her around because she does vomit and act up when we carry she hospital, suh them tell we nah fuh carry she, we just want answers and if we can do anything to care she better.”

Even though Shantie cannot speak when she sees her other siblings playing, she would make facial expression and would roll on her tummy to show her excitement and encourage them on.

Guyana’s leading neurosurgeon, Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi said in order for any form of treatment to be administered on Shanti, she will have to get a proper diagnosis as there are several conditions with similar symptoms to Shanti’s case.

Dr Dukhi said he is more than willing to help in this regard.