Over 200 Linden students benefit from dental outreach

By Naomi Marshall

OVER 200 children from the Christianburg and St Aidan’s primary schools in Linden benefitted from a dental outreach hosted by the Healthy Smiles Project in collaboration with the Mayor and Town Council and the Linden Hospital Complex last Friday.

The outreach themed: “Each child deserves a healthy smile” saw presentations on how to brush and floss the teeth, among other tips to take care of them.

In addition, the students got their teeth cleaned and were given dental hygienic materials and tools, while some were even referred to the Linden Hospital Complex.

St. Aidan’s Primary Headteacher, Carmen Small told Guyana Chronicles that she is elated that her school was chosen for the project “because the children need the exposure in dental care and by professionals.”

This is the second outreach that the Healthy Smiles Project has kept for 2017; the first being held at the Save our Kids Orphanage on the West Coast of Demerara.

The Haruni community on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway will be targeted next.

According to the founder of The Healthy Smiles Project Jonnel Mortley, the focus of the non-governmental organisation (NGO) is prevention.

“We try to keep it preventative, when you do an outreach you really want to do preventative stuff,” said Mortley.

Mortley said she is happy that the Linden Hospital Complex can be a part of the venture because once they identify children with issues and they need restorative work, then the hospital can take over these cases.

“That helps make a healthier community, so kids won’t lose time off from school if they have tooth ache or something. It’s really important that they understand oral health and how it affects the entire body,” added Mortley.

Linden’s Mayor Carwyn Holland, who is a past student of both schools, was grateful for the initiative.

“Dental hygiene is very important, that is why I was excited when I heard about Ms. Mortley,” Holland said.

Mortley thanked the supporters of the NGO which include Colgate, Reginald Brotherson, Food for the Poor Guyana, Jamel Davis, Nigel Worrell, Linden’s Mayor Carwyn Holland, everyone who accommodated them at Save our Kids Orphanage and the Ministry of Pubic Heath.