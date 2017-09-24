Melanie residents object to ‘bogus’ co-op society

–say petition being drafted to make it null and void

RESIDENTS of the village of Melanie Damishana on the East Coast of Demerara are up in arms against the actions of a co-operative society following a recent incident in which the body objected to the construction of a sanitary block near the village market.

As such, moves are in train to have a petition drafted in order to remove the Vigalstra Housing Co-operative Society Limited at Melanie from dictating the affairs of the village. At the same time, persons close to the society are claiming that the body is attempting to restore order to the manner in which village affairs are being managed.

On September 18, the body wrote a letter to a young businessman in the area, raising its objections to the recent construction of the sanitary block close to the marketplace.

The body has stated that seeing that the businessman is not a registered stallholder at the market, he has no permission from the society or the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC)’s health inspector to build such a structure.

While attempts to reach the administration of the society have been futile, since the requisite persons are overseas, this newspaper was told by residents that for years, the society had been “dormant” and did “nothing” regarding development of the village.

“There is no accountability from this body that claims to represent the village,” one resident noted.

Another said that for many years, their pleas for toilet facilities at the market have fallen on deaf ears, and that all the young businessman has done is try to remedy the situation by providing the community with one, using his own money so the public could make use of it free of cost.

A health inspector visited the location, and reports are that the official reported that the location was not healthy. However, according to Melanie residents, for years they have had to put up with a pig sty that was built adjacent to where the sanitary block is located, which they noted affects residents and despite numerous complaints, nothing has been done to remedy the situation.

It was noted that a septic tank, complete with running water, is being installed at the sanitary facility, which they say can be easily accessed by residents.

A Melanie resident told the Guyana Chronicle last Sunday that he has discussed the matter with persons in the village on a way forward regarding the society. “They have been there for decades, and I have no idea how they are functioning,” he said, adding:

“They don’t have the community behind them in terms of membership, and they are still acting.”

Reports are that there are lands at Melanie which have been leased by the society, but according to an informant, no one from the body has informed the community as to how and on what the funds collected were spent, nor has the body given any account for lands that have been distributed in the village.

“It’s a whole lot that has been happening in the dark, and no one said anything. But the time for that is over,” the passionate resident maintained. “A whole community is suffering,” the young man added.

Melanie residents plan to call a protest action if their concerns are not addressed by the authorities.