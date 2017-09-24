Man killed in East La Penitence robbery/murder

-two hospitalized following attack

A 58-year old man succumbed to gunshot wounds he sustained following a robbery/murder at East La Penitence in the city this morning.

Dead is Fazal Shaheed, 58 a self- employed resident of Lot 18 Albion, Corentyne, Berbice. The man’s two brothers Talin Shaheed, 50, of Toronto, Canada and Shalim Shaheed,53, of the United States were injured during the home invasion.

The police said that incident occurred around 00:45hrs this morning at Lot 194 Freeman Street, East La Penitence and was committed by masked men, one of whom was armed with a handgun. The intruders escaped with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

Investigations revealed that the victims along with other siblings were preparing for a memorial service when the bandits gained access into the house via a door that was opened. The men pounced upon the victims who were in the living room area and allegedly relieved them of their jewelry and discharged several rounds at the brothers before fleeing the scene. The victims were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment.

Fazal Shaheed succumbed to his injuries about 02:00hrs today whilst undergoing a surgery; his siblings who sustained gunshot injuries to their abdomens were treated and admitted. Their conditions are said to be stable.

Several spent shells have been retrieved from the scene by investigators who are currently working on several leads in order to quickly bring the perpetrators to justice.

A male suspect from East La Penitence has since been taken into custody and is assisting with the investigation, the police noted.