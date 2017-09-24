Hetmyer inspires West Berbice to three-wicket win with 114

.. wins also for Essequibo and Lower Corentyne

GUYANA and West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer hit a fluent century as West Berbice wrapped up a three-wicket win over East Coast in round four of the Franchise League three-day tournament yesterday at the Bush Lot ground.

Resuming on 27 without loss, and needing a further 251 runs for victory, the hosts hardly faced any trouble as Hetmyer stroked 114 off 127 balls, inclusive of seven fours and five sixes, as West Berbice reached 281-7.

West Berbice openers Raffel Estriado and Artley Bailey were able to see off a disciplined first hour from the visitors’ bowlers, and in the process took their opening stand to 79 which was the foundation for the run chase.

During that period Estriado brought up his fifty off 98 balls, but just when both batsmen looked settled leg-spinner Amir Khan (2-63), broke the promising partnership when he trapped Estriado leg before wicket for 55.

Soon after Bhaskar Yadram bowled Bailey for 19 at 81-2 before Hetmyer and Avishkar Sewkarran joined forces, and were making easy headway until the interval on what turn out to be a batsman-friendly surface.

At the interval Hetmyer was on 26 while Sewkarran on 34. Soon after the hosts lost Sewkarran to Cordel Mars (1-24), for 35, but the left-handed, Hetmyer remained in complete control of the chase.

He dominated the proceedings with consummate ease. He showed his class and brought up his fifty off 66 balls before registering his century off 120 deliveries, but when he was finally dismissed to pacer Simon Royston (2-19), the hosts were within sight of the victory target.

Javid Karim (4), was caught and bowl off Bhaskar Yadram (2-80), while Sherwyn McPherson (10), and Gudakesh Motie (26), were dismissed off Khan and Royston respectively.

Meanwhile, at Tuschen; Essequibo completed a three-wicket win over Georgetown. Resuming from an overnight 155-5, 38 runs behind their victory target, Essequibo reached 194-7, with Ricardo Adams unbeaten on 116. Mark Williams made 43. Scores in the match; Georgetown 117 and 245; Essequibo 170 and 194-7.

At Young Warriors; Lower Corentyne comfortably defeated East Bank by 114 runs. Set 289 for victory, the visitors, resuming from an overnight position at 43-5, East Bank were bowled out 175. Ronaldo Ali-Mohamed made 51. Nial Smith claimed 5-27 while spinner Kasim Khan had 4-59.

At Port Mourant; the game between Upper Corentyne and West Demerara ended in a tame draw.

West Demerara asked to follow on, with 184 runs first innings deficit, were 371-5 when both captains decided to call off play. Akshaya Persaud was unbeaten on 151. Raymond Reifer made a brilliant 88 while Romario Shepherd contributed a solid 61.

The fifth round bowls off on Friday.