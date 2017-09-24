Five-man team selected for Elite Caribbean Road Race Cycling Championship

—selectees will have to fund their own airfare

THE Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) has selected five cyclists to represent the Golden Arrowhead at this year’s Elite Caribbean Road Race Cycling Championship, slated for the French speaking Caribbean Island of Martinique on October 21 and 22.

According to information received, those selected will have to fund their way in terms of airfare to the French Island, as the GCF is strapped for cash, and the organisers of the event will only cater for accommodation and meals during the period.

The cyclists selected are, Raynauth Jeffrey, Geron Williams, Jermaine Burrowes, Paul DeNobrega and Jamal John who is the current leader of the GCF’s points standing.

According to GCF’s Assistant Racing Secretary, Joseph Britton, the Federation is cash-strapped and efforts to get corporate Guyana on board have so far proved futile, hence, the selectees will have to find their airfare in order to represent the Golden Arrowhead at the Elite Meet, which is one month away.

Jeffrey and Burrowes are currently campaigning on the United States cycling circuit, while Williams is at home (Guyana) receiving treatment for a back injury he sustained while campaigning in the US, and is at the moment uncertain if he will recover in time for the Elite meet.

Linden’s Shaquel Agard is the stand-by and will take the place of any of the cyclists that are unable to make the trip.