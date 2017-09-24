Craig residents welcome development in their area

–Minister Broomes promises to lobby for more improvements

RESIDENTS of Craig, East Bank Demerara have expressed excitement over the work that is being done to enhance the community, especially its infrastructure.

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ms Simona Broomes during a visit to the area was met by cheery faces and elated individuals who expressed their gratitude for the work the central government and the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) have been doing in their community.

Broomes told members of the media that Craig was one of the communities that was neglected in the past, so the government is doing its best to remedy that situation, particularly in the area of infrastructure.

“Government is doing a lot to repair the main access road. Then we will move to the internal roads,” she said, adding that they have been getting the assistance of the private sector to do the internal roads.

The NDC recently got BK International to assist them with the asquisition of “crusher run” for the enhancement of the deplorable roads within the community. The project is ongoing, and is expected to be completed soon.

Minister Broomes pointed out that the wellbeing of local communities is very important to the government, as evidenced by their push for Local Government Elections (LGE).

Through the LGE process, she said, persons were elected to the local Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) to work with the government to identify areas that need to be addressed.

“Although there is some resistance from PPP Councillors, it is important that Councillors highlight issues that are overwhelming for the council, so that the government can try to assist,” Minister Broomes said.

She said the government will be working closely with other communities to ensure that there is improvement and development.

A member of the NDC which governs Craig, Mr Colin Weeks, told members of the media that they appreciate and welcome the assistance given them by the government and the Private Sector.

He pointed out that one of the government’s recent interventions, this being the work on the Sideline Dam, has given Craig residents the opportunity to have two accesses to and from the community.

“We only had one access in the past, because these areas were neglected for ages,” Weeks said, adding:

“It was a travesty to live in such an environment, where the roads were terrible and the drains were clogged.”

Although a lot has been done to enhance the community, the NDC is still seeking the government’s assistance in clearing a canal which has been clogged for years, and capping the playground at the Craig Primary School.

On that score, Minister Broomes has promised to lobby for those requests to be fulfilled.