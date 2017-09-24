CGF President calls meeting of the Americas and Caribbean ‘successful’

PRESIDENT of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Louise Martin, has said that she was more than impressed with the staging of a two- day meeting of Federation’s Americas and Caribbean representatives here, calling the event ‘fruitful’ and ‘successful’ and one that her Federation was happy to be part of.

With the exception Dominica, British Virgin Islands (BVI) and at least two other countries whose non-attendance was as a result of the four hurricanes that swept the Caribbean, the other countries present examined and discussed how the region and the Americas can be more impactful at the Commonwealth Games and at the level of the game’s Federation.

“The sessions were really, really good over the two days” Martin told reporters at a closing press conference after the meeting wrapped up at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) new headquarters at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

“I think everyone left feeling pleased about what was discussed, especially in the area of governance and how everyone can be on the same page in the Caribbean, as we are at the level of the Federation” Martin pointed out.

Viability of the Commonwealth Games and a review of the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games were discussed, as well as, an update at of next year’s games and a 2022 event were always brought up at the meeting.

Representatives from Australia’s Gold Coast, the host of the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games next year, shared their readiness to the Americas and the Caribbean countries.

The 21st (XXI) Commonwealth Games will be held in the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, April 4-15, 2018. It is the fifth time Australia will be hosting the Commonwealth Games.