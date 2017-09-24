Brutal Mooen 53-ball century set up England win

BRISTOL, England (Reuters) – Moeen Ali hit the second fastest one-day international century in England’s history to set up a win over West Indies by 124 runs on Sunday.

Victory gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the third of the five-match series after the second game was washed out last week.

Joe Root with 84 and Ben Stokes (73) were the other main contributors to an imposing total of 369-9 off 50 overs. They shared a fourth-wicket stand of 132 as Root became the highest scorer in all formats in an English international season.

Then Ali took over, reaching his century off 53 balls, the last of them being his eighth six. Only Jos Buttler, from 46 balls against Pakistan in 2015, has ever got there faster for England.

Ali eventually holed out to long-off for 102 as West Indies’ labouring bowlers went for 123 in the final 10 overs.

“The ground isn’t that big so it’s nice to play on it,” he told Sky Sports. “I just tried to slog it as much as I could.”

Opener Chris Gayle led the response, at one stage hitting Ali for three consecutive sixes, but he never quite had sufficient support and was run out for 94 going for a quick single.

Ali even took the final catch as the innings ended for 245 in the 40th over, Liam Plunkett finishing with 5-52.

ENGLAND Innings

J. Bairstow c&b Holder 13

A. Hales lbw b Cummins 36

J. Root lbw b Cummins 84

E. Morgan c S. Hope b Holder 0

B. Stokes c Lewis b R. Powell 73

J. Buttler b Cummins 2

M. Ali c Holder b Nurse 102

C. Woakes c R. Powell b Taylor 34

L. Plunkett run out (Taylor) 9

D. Willey not out 1

A. Rashid not out 9

Extras (lb-1 nb-2 w-3) 6

Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 369

Fall of wickets: 1-27 J. Bairstow,2-73 A. Hales,3-74 E. Morgan,4-206 B. Stokes,5-210 J. Buttler,6-217 J. Root,7-334 C. Woakes,8-354 M. Ali,9-358 L. Plunkett

Bowling: J. Taylor 10 – 1 – 75 – 1(nb-1 w-3),J. Holder 10 – 0 – 81 – 2(nb-1),

M. Cummins 9 – 0 – 82 – 3,D. Bishoo 5 – 0 – 33 – 0,

A. Nurse 8 – 0 – 59 – 1,R. Powell 8 – 0 – 38 – 1.

WEST INDIES Innings

C. Gayle run out (, Rashid) 94

E. Lewis c Ali b Willey 13

S. Hope c Buttler b Plunkett 20

M. Samuels c Buttler b Plunkett 11

J. Mohammed c Bairstow b Plunkett 38

R. Powell c Woakes b Rashid 8

J. Holder c Ali b Plunkett 34

A. Nurse lbw b Rashid 1

D. Bishoo c Morgan b Plunkett 12

J. Taylor b Rashid 0

M. Cummins not out 4

Extras (lb-3 w-7) 10

Total (all out, 39.1 overs) 245

Fall of wickets: 1-15 E. Lewis,2-79 S. Hope,3-109 M. Samuels,4-176 C. Gayle,5-192 R. Powell,6-210 J. Mohammed,7-212 A. Nurse,8-241 D. Bishoo,9-241 J. Taylor,10-245 J. Holder

Bowling: C. Woakes 7 – 1 – 32 – 0(w-1),D. Willey 4 – 0 – 34 – 1(w-1),

L. Plunkett 8.1 – 0 – 52 – 5(w-1),M. Ali 10 – 0 – 65 – 0(w-2),

B. Stokes 4 – 0 – 25 – 0(w-2),A. Rashid 6 – 0 – 34 – 3.