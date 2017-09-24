More attention needs to be paid to Indigenous women’s health

ASIDE from being the poorest and most vulnerable group in the country, a study done by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) andthe Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs (MIPA) has revealed that indigenous women have a higher chance of dying through birth complications than those in the cities and/or coastal areas.

Nine villages from the 10 administrative regions were studied by researchers, who did a comprehensive qualitative analysis of the lives of indigenous woman and children who populate those villages.

Based on the secondary data which was analysed and the interactive studies that were conducted, it was discovered that although numbers for maternal mortality are not available for different ethnicities or socio-economic backgrounds, anecdotal information suggests that women living in the interior of the country or the hinterland regions are more likely to die during the birthing period.

Cases of maternal mortality were reported in three out of the 12 villages. In addition, according to the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2014 data on child mortality, indigenous boys and girls in Guyana are surviving birth, but are dying between their first month of life and their fifth birthday.

Child mortality for the indigenous children is reportedly 12/1000 live births, in comparison to the national rate of 8/1000. This needs to be further investigated, the report advised.

If the child survives, there are still challenges in the nutritional status of those children. For most of the nutritional indicators, the situation of indigenous children is poorer than the national average.

“One in every four indigenous children is stunted, creating serious consequences for their cognitive and physical development. There are no specific studies about the possible factors that cause or influence the poor nutritional status,” the report stated.

The MICS 2014 report however found that the problems start during the foetal stage, given that 16 per cent of indigenous babies are born below 2,500g (5.5lbs).

This is reportedly because, anaemia is high among indigenous women and the cost of food in the villages is higher when compared to the cities. The low intake of nutrients is also a factor that can be explored for possible cause.

The findings however revealed that some of those complications are influenced by low levels of antenatal care, delivery and postnatal care; low quality of health care; children who are not fully vaccinated; poor water, sanitation and hygiene practices; difficulty in accessing healthcare, lack of transportation and the influence of cultural factors.

Lack of sensitisation in particular was a key contributor to the recorded deficiencies. The study revealed that because the social services are not readily available to those communities, disease and infections are directly and indirectly contributing to the death of mothers and children before the age of five; and they permanently affect the health of children and adults.

Some of the common health issues that affect children in those communities are reportedly diarrhoea, the common cold and malaria.

These disease are related to seasonal cycles, but are also influenced by low levels of nutrition; limited access to improved sources of drinking water and the lack of proper sanitation and hygiene among children and adults. On the other hand, for the indigenous women, cervical cancer is a major issue.

While there is no consensus on the main causes of cervical cancer, a study conducted in Guyana shows a relationship between higher prevalence of human papilloma virus infection and early sexual onset, increased number of births and low socio-economic status.

During presentation of the findings at Umana Yana on Friday, UNICEF’s Representative to Guyana Sylvie Fouet said it will take a collective effort to address the issues which affect the indigenous communities.

“There is space for more cooperation and inclusive growth,” said Fouet, who went on to say that she supports an action plan that will be put in place to deliver the results they are looking forward to.