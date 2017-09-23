Victorians relieved after gov’t moves to fix road

By Marinella Glasgow

GOVERNMENT has responded immediately to protest action by residents of the East Coast Demerara village of Victoria to fix their main road that had been in a deplorable state for many years.

The Special Projects Unit of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure rushed workers into the community on Thursday following the protest on Wednesday and up to press time had covered a significant portion of the repair work on the road. “They told us that this is just a temporary fix and that the road will be properly done next after the budget,” resident taxi driver, Ketroy Jefferally told the Guyana Chronicle.

He said that residents are pleased with the swift response by government, but wondered why they had not heeded previous requests and pleas for the road to be fixed. “Well I can say the residents are pleased at the haste with which they [government] responded. Everybody is pleased, because at least you can drive you vehicle properly,” the taxi driver commented.

He said Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, is also in contact with villagers and will be meeting with them soon to address other issues of empowerment, particularly for women.

On Wednesday, the residents held a lively protest at the entrance of the village calling for the government to see the condition of the road and to look into the matter urgently. Among the protesters were taxi drivers, students, teachers, senior citizens and other community members. Villagers’ anger was kindled resulting in them blocking the road with large pieces of wood and boulders, preventing vehicles from entering and exiting the village. The police were subsequently summoned to restore order, but their presence did not stop the protest.

Sherwin Wilson expressed his frustration. “We need the road to do. The last time I can recall the road do was since 1992 and so we calling on the authorities to give we a road, all we need is road.” When tried to be dispersed by the police, the villagers chanted, “We need road, not police.”

Another taxi-driver who desired not to be identified, lamented that “The tyres are very expensive, the holes dem deep. They carrying de car shacks. It is very costly to maintain your car and yuh family at the same time.”

During the protest, despite the blistering sun, the protesters carried a number of placards with slogans: “Enough is enough, we need better roads, we are not pigs, we are humans” and “Other roads are being done, what happen to Victoria.” During the protest, a member of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) was seen taking record of the prevailing situation. Owner of the Emancipation Hut, Hilda Barnwell, stated, “I was riding and I fell and damaged a ligament in my left knee because of the road. I would be very grateful if the government could look into the situation.” She lamented: “It is very shameful. It is the first village bought by the slaves and look at the road at the entrance of the village. We need better conditions for Victoria,” Barnwell had stated.

Retired head teacher and activist, Mrs. Fraser, noted that a petition was made since May 2016. This resulted in a meeting with the Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix. However, she said that they were back and forth talks as to who was the person responsible for the construction of the road. “We learnt it’s not the NDC, but the responsibility of the government. She continued that “through the grapevine we heard that the first estimate had been cancelled, because the road cost more than was estimated.” Since then nothing was been done. One outraged, taxi driver, Damion Assanah, had bellowed, “they seh they looking after roads in bad state, I don’t know how dem aint see Victoria. Every week yuh gah change tires and parts expensive.”