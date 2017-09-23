Shot bandit arrested, other escapes into cemetery

IN an attempted robbery of a security guard last Thursday night, a suspected bandit who was shot in the thigh by an accomplice is in police custody at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Police said that about 23:30hrs on Thursday night, a 39-year-old security guard of Bachelors Adventure, East Coast Demerara, was walking on the Public Road in the village when he was accosted by two men on a motorcycle.

The pillion rider then whipped out a handgun and proceeded to rob the security officer when a struggle ensued. The bandit subsequently discharged a round which struck his accomplice in the right thigh.

The guard then managed to disarm the gunman who fled into a nearby cemetery. However, his accomplice who also tried to flee the scene was subdued and later handed over to ranks of the Guyana Police Force along with the motorcycle, the firearm (a sub-nosed .32 revolver) and one spent shell.