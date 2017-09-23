Rich heritage of Region Nine celebrated

MINISTER within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe, was among the hundreds who witnessed the hoisting of the Golden Arrowhead and the regional flag at Region Nine Indigenous Heritage Celebrations on Thursday.

St. Ignatius Village is the host of the four days of activities which commenced on Thursday and has attracted villages from North, Deep South and South Central Rupununi.

Before the flags were hoisted, Minister Garrido-Lowe congratulated the regional officials, the host village and all those who contributed to making the event a success.

The minister took the time to remind the gathering of the significance the Month of September holds for the Indigenous peoples throughout Guyana.

“We have such an incredible rich heritage, our customs and traditions have stood through the years, hence, as the first peoples of this country, our presence is strong and will remain strong for thousands of years to come, our ancestors have left us really a rich legacy, one which we are so proud of today,” she said.

Minister Garrido-Lowe also assured the residents of Region Nine that the Indigenous peoples, their cultures and traditions, villages and economies will prosper under the David Granger-led Coalition Government.

She reminded them of the tremendous potential that the region and the people possess, which according to her, will ensure the Indigenous peoples of today “contribute meaningfully to the legacy our ancestors have left us”.

She said agriculture and eco-tourism stand out as two main areas where the Indigenous peoples, dubbed worldwide as the protectors of the environment, can make a significant contribution.

Focusing her attention on the diversification of the agriculture sector, the minister pointed out that Lethem is heavily dependent on its neighbor Brazil for meat, especially chicken. She, therefore, encouraged residents of the various villages to do large-scale poultry production, so that their economy can be a model for others to follow.

“Can you imagine you eat here approximately four thousand pounds of chicken a day, and guess where the chicken is coming from, Brazil; so why can’t we grow our own chicken, this is what I am talking about, we have to start supporting ourselves, our communities and our region, but the only way we can do it is by coming up with a plan. So our legacy should be that we are going to contribute to Guyana’s revenue base. We could become business people, producers of livestock that will sustain the region and the country,” the minister implored of the residents.

The minister has been championing the “what will you leave legacy” cause, which also serves as motivation for the Indigenous peoples, since they have tremendous abilities that can ultimately be unmatched.

Also present at the celebrations were Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock; Regional Vice-Chairman, Karl Singh; Regional Executive Officer ( REO) Kerwin Ward; Head of Mission to Brazil, Ms. Shirley Melville and the Council of St. Ignatius Village.

Regional Chair Allicock, in brief remarks said he was proud of the residents of Region Nine for the support shown towards realising their regional flag which is a demonstration of unity that abounds.

The regional flag was hoisted for the first time on Thursday evening. St. Ignatius, which is approximately a mile inside Central Lethem, is home to more than 1500 residents and is ably-led by Toshao, Yusa Xavier and a Council.

Toshao Xavier also thanked everyone for the support and assured that the camaraderie which abounds in village will be extended through the region.

Meanwhile, the 2017 Heritage Games hosted in South Central Rupununi has attracted locals and foreigners alike, with attractions in sports and cultural presentations, indigenous foods, beverages and craft on display.

On Thursday evening, several groups from throughout the Rupununi participated in dance, drama, poetry and singing to a fun-filled audience.