President holds talks with IADB Council

PRESIDENT David Granger on Thursday met with the Chairman of the Council of Delegates of the Inter-American Defense Board (IADB), Brigadier-General Luis Rodríguez Bucio in Washington, D.C.

The IADB, which is considered the oldest organisation dealing with military and defence matters in the world, recently, celebrated its 75th anniversary.

President Granger, in addressing the Council of Delegates, expressed his appreciation for the invitation extended and took the opportunity to emphasise the need for the global community to focus its efforts towards mitigating the effects of global warming through protection of the environment, people, and the perpetuation of peace. He also noted with satisfaction, that the changing mission of the IADB took into consideration the need to protect the environment and to respond to natural disasters.

The main purpose of the IADB is to provide the Organisation of American States (OAS) and its member states with technical and educational advice and consultancy services on

matters related to military and defence issues in the hemisphere in order to contribute to the fulfilment of the OAS Charter. Currently, the IADB has 28 member states and its structure is composed by the Council of Delegates, by the Secretariat and by the Inter-American Defense College, bringing together civilian and military representatives of various American countries. (Ministry of the Presidency)