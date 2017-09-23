President holds ‘Meet and Greet’ in NY

ELEGANTLY dressed, and overflowing with excitement, members of the Guyanese diaspora turned out in their numbers to meet President David Granger and the First Lady Sandra

Granger at a Meet and Greet reception held in New York on Friday evening.

The well-attended reception was hosted by the Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Michael Rudolph Ten-Pow and the Honourable Consul-General of Guyana in New York, Barbara Atherly.

Vice-President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, and Minister Dawn Hastings-Williams were among the officials present. Here

are scenes from the Meet and Greet reception held at the Princeton Club of New York.