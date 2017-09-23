President holds ‘Meet and Greet’ in NY

President David Granger addressing the audience

ELEGANTLY dressed, and overflowing with excitement, members of the Guyanese diaspora turned out in their numbers to meet President David Granger and the First Lady Sandra

President David Granger and his team including First Lady, Mrs Sandra Granger, Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge and Minister of Public Affairs, Dawn Hastings-Williams being introduced to the audience by Guyana Honorary Consul- General in New York, Barbara Atherly.

Granger at a Meet and Greet reception held in New York on Friday evening.
The well-attended reception was hosted by the Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Michael Rudolph Ten-Pow and the Honourable Consul-General of Guyana in New York, Barbara Atherly.
Vice-President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, and Minister Dawn Hastings-Williams were among the officials present. Here

A section of the gathering of Guyanese at the Princeton Club of New York

are scenes from the Meet and Greet reception held at the Princeton Club of New York.

