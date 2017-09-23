Missing teen raped, killed

LEONARD ARCHIBALD, the 13-year-old boy who went missing just under a week ago, was reportedly raped and then dumped into a canal where he drowned, two suspects of the crime told police investigators on Friday.

Investigators in Berbice are presently combing sections of the Berbice River, hoping to recover the body of the lad who was reported missing Sunday last. Following the report of the missing teen, police had detained two suspects earlier in the week and after intense grilling one of them confessed to committing the crime .

According to Crime Chief (ag), Paul Williams, one of the suspects has confessed to sodomising the lad and throwing him overboard after he reportedly fainted from the trauma of the act. This led police to comb the river in the vicinity of the suspect’s home where the act was reportedly committed.

During the search, ranks were able to recover the teen’s bicycle next to the Berbice River, aback the suspect’s home in Brothers Village, on the East Bank of Berbice. According to information, the men aged 28 and 18, are allegedly known ‘child predators’ in the area, and would often lure children to areas and sexually assault them. A source close to the investigation told the Guyana Chronicle , that based on the confession of the suspects there is a very high possibility the teen was still alive when thrown overboard.

“He said the teen “passed out” while they were sodimising him and they just decided to get rid of him by throwing him in the river, he (the suspect) said they took turns raping him,” the source disclosed.

Archibald was last seen on Sunday evening, riding his bicycle along the Brother’s Public Road with only a pair of trousers, to collect his three sisters who were at a birthday party at a nearby village. According to information, the teen collected his sisters and was accompanying them home when he told them he was riding ahead and they will meet up at home. However, when the girls arrived home, the Overwinning Primary school teen was not there and a search was conducted but he was nowhere to be found.