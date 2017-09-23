Body of Berbice teen found on mudflat

Police have recovered the body of Berbice teenager Leonard Archibald who went missing under two weeks ago.

According to the police, the young man’s body was found on a mudflat at Korthberaadt River. The river is located approximately three miles from Brother’s Village, East Bank Bebice.

The lad was reported missing Sunday last. Following the report of the missing teen, police had detained two suspects earlier in the week and after intense grilling one of them confessed to committing the crime.

According to Crime Chief (ag), Paul Williams, one of the suspects has confessed to sodomising the lad and throwing him overboard after he reportedly fainted from the trauma of the act. This led police to comb the river in the vicinity of the suspect’s home where the act was reportedly committed.

During the search, ranks were able to recover the teen’s bicycle next to the Berbice River, aback the suspect’s home in Brothers Village, on the East Bank of Berbice.

According to information, the men aged 28 and 18, are allegedly known ‘child predators’ in the area, and would often lure children to areas and sexually assault them.

A source close to the investigation told the Guyana Chronicle, that based on the confession of the suspects there is a very high possibility the teen was still alive when thrown overboard.