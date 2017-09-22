Suspected bandit shot by accomplice during robbery

In an attempted robbery of a security guard on Thursday night, a suspected bandit who was shot in the thigh by an accomplice is in police custody at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Police said the facts are that about 23:30hrs Thursday night a 39-year-old security guard of Bachelors Adventure East Coast Demerara, was walking on the village’s Public Road when he was accosted by two males on motorcycle CE 7015.

The pillion rider then whipped out a handgun and proceeded to rob the security officer when a struggle ensued. The bandit subsequently discharged a round which struck his accomplice in the right thigh.

The guard then managed to disarm the gunman who fled into a nearby cemetery; however, his accomplice who also tried to flee the scene was subdued and later handed over to ranks of the Guyana Police Force, along with the firearm, a sub-nosed .32 revolver with one spent shell and the motorcycle.