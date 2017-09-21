LAW-ENFORCEMENT officials Wednesday night intercepted a woman at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport with some 68 ounces of raw gold in a suitcase.
The Guyana Chronicle was told that the outgoing passenger tried to smuggle the gold in false wheels on her suitcase. She was nabbed around 22:030hrs by lawmen, well-placed sources have confirmed.
Woman nabbed with 68 ozs of gold at CJIA
