Venezuelan fined, deported

–for entering illegally

A 27-year-old Venezuelan national was on Wednesday fined and deported for entering Guyana illegally.

Roxanne Torres Aregas appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and pleaded guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that Aregas, on June 18 at Eteringbang, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), entered Guyana by sea and disembarked without presenting herself to an immigration officer.

According to reports, on June 18, 2017, Aregas came to Guyana via Eteringbang in a boat from Venezuela and went to Bartica after disembarking.

On September 17, the accused was a passenger in a car which was stopped by police at the Itaballi police checkpoint. The foreign national was asked to produce her travel document, which she failed to do.

In Court, the Venezuelan woman, with the aid of an interpreter, told the court that she does not have any passport and came to Guyana illegally because of the economic crisis back in her homeland.

The chief magistrate fined the woman $30,000 or three weeks imprisonment, after which she will be deported.