Two plead ‘not guilty’

TWO former Central Electronics employees, one a bond clerk and the other an accounts clerk, were on Wednesday placed before City Magistrate Fabayo Azore on eight counts of fraudulent embezzlement.

Devika Ramkaran, 20 of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, and Yvonee Rocharran of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara are accused of fraudulently embezzling a total of $530,000 from Central Electronics on Robb Street between November 2016 and June 2017.

The women, while being clerks, allegedly took the monies into their possession on behalf, or account of their employers on eight occasions.

Three of the eight charges were indictable; the women plead not guilty to the remainder.

Rocharran was charged separately for embezzling from her employee a total of $347,970 between May 27, 2017 and June 27, 2017. She denied taking the monies.

Police Prosecutor, Simone Payne did not object to bail being granted. Magistrate Azore released Ramkaran on $115,000 bail and Rocharran on $230,000 bail. The matters have been adjourned until October 11.