Tenders opened for new Drop-in Centre in Sophia

A YEAR after its Hadfield Street, Georgetown location was destroyed by fire, Government is moving to have a new Drop-in Centre built in Sophia.

The fire which destroyed the facility back in July 2016, also claimed the lives of siblings six-year- old Joshua George and two- yea- old Antonio George.

In a newspaper advertisement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Social Protection received 14 bids for the construction of the centre in Block ‘C’ Sophia.

Earlier this year, Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, had revealed that land had been acquired for the construction of a new Drop-in Centre in the south Georgetown community. She said since her assumption of office, she had been working to move ahead with the construction of the new Drop in Centre to properly cater for vulnerable children.

“Since I’ve come to this ministry I have been able to secure a piece of land where we are going to build the Drop-in Centre. We are currently awaiting the paperwork to be done, so that we can go ahead with the construction,” Minister Ally had said.

Once completed, the new building will accommodate children and three families and will have all the necessary facilities and safety features.

The preliminary report on the fire in 2016 had found that the centre had systematic problems and bad policy arrangements for any occurrence of a fire.

From the $16.6B allocated for the Social Protection Ministry in the 2017 National Budget, $20M will be used for preliminary works on the Sophia Drop- in Centre.