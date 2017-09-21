Teen formally charged with friend’s murder

–after eluding police for a year

A 16-year-old boy who was recently apprehended by the police after almost a year on the run was on Wednesday charged with the 2016 murder of his friend.

It is alleged that the teen on October 12, 2016 at Cassique Creek in Region One (Barima-Waini) murdered 30-year-old Abraham Wilson.

The matter was held in-camera before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The teen was not required to plea to the indictable charge, and was remanded until November 17, when the matter will be recalled at the Mathews Ridge Magistrates Court.

Based on reports, the men had an argument, during which the teen, who had been armed with a knife, allegedly stabbed Wilson to the left side of his neck.

Wilson reportedly managed to make his way to another camp, where he related what had happened before he collapsed. The suspect, on the other hand, had escaped from the scene.