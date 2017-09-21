Rice shipment to India being finalised

A DELEGATION from ALIMPORT, a Cuban Import Agency for rice is currently in Guyana to finalise the first shipment of rice from the local company, Nand Persaud and Company Limited, to Cuba.

When the rice is shipped, it would represent the first shipment of rice from Guyana to the Spanish speaking country after 40 years.

In a statement Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the visiting delegation comprises of Maria Cristina Ramos Perdomo and Reynaldo Aguirre Labora, whose visit here will conclude on September 26.

“Less than two months ago a rice contract between Guyanese rice company and the Cuban state company was formally inked in Havana, Cuba,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba, Halim Majeed, has described the visit as a means to further strengthen the country’s economic relations with the Spanish speaking nation of Cuba.

He disclosed that by the terms of the contract, Nand Persaud and Company Limited is expected to ship some 15,000 metric tonnes of rice to Cuba in September and October this year.

Based on the agreement between the two companies, Nand Persaud and Company Limited will also continue to supply rice to Cuba in 2018 as the company prepares to draft an investment proposal to set up a rice-milling plant and warehouse in the Port Mariel Free Zone.

Guyana and Cuba have enjoyed a close relation since the early 1970s; however, the countries officially established diplomatic ties in 1972 with Cuba agreeing to provide media supplies, doctors and medical training to Guyana; an initiative which continues to this day.