Repeat offender denied bail

A 20-year-old Kitty minibus park tout was on Wednesday remanded to prison by city Magistrate Fabayo Azore for armed robbery.

Ceon Wright denied that while being armed with a scissors on September 13 at the Kitty Bus Park, he robbed Eloy Livan of a BLU cellphone worth $33,000, along with $25,000 in cash.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne objected to the unrepresented man being released on bail, on the grounds of the seriousness and prevalence of the charge.

Payne further pointed out that the accused is a repeat offender, and is currently before the court on another armed robbery charge.

Magistrate Azore then remanded Wright until October 4.