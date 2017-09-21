Pensioner killed by drunk driver

A FARM Nursery School security guard was killed after he was struck down on the Herstelling Public Road, East Bank Demerara on Tuesday afternoon by an intoxicated minibus driver.

Dead is Basil Rambarran, 66, of Farm, East Bank Demerara. The driver of the minibus was administered a breathalyser test and found to have exceeded the legal alcohol limit. He is in police custody assisting with investigations.

Reports indicate that the accident occurred around 16:45hrs on Tuesday while a 44-year-old mini-bus driver of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara was proceeding south along the western lane of the eastern carriageway in his vehicle- BLL4639.

The pensioner was riding a bicycle and allegedly rode across the road from west to east when the minibus crashed into him. He fell onto the roadside and sustained multiple injuries to the body.

The father of three was later pronounced dead at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre and the body is currently at the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour awaiting post-mortem examination.

His wife Agnis Rambarran said she received the news from her sister and when she visited the Georgetown Public Hospital her husband was already dead.

She is calling on the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident.