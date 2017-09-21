Nagamootoo to open Commonwealth Games Federation meeting of the Americas

… Partnership, governance and Gold Coast Games among issues to be discussed

APPROXIMATELY 20 countries will gather in Guyana over the weekend, for the Commonwealth Games Federation’s (CGF) meeting of the Americas, hosted by the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA).

President of the CGF, Louise Martin, is expected for the two-day event which will start with a workshop from 09:00hrs on Saturday at the GOA’s new headquarters at Liliendaal. The group will focus and discuss the exploration of partnerships with other sport bodies, governance and have an overview of the Commonwealth Games Federation through 2022.

Steve Ninvalle, the event’s Media Liaison confirmed that acting President Moses Nagamootoo will declare the meeting opening on Sunday at 09:30hrs, with Dr George Norton, Minister of Social Cohesion, who also holds the responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, joining United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Guyana and Suriname representative Sylvie Fouet as guest speakers.

According to Ninvalle, Sunday’s meeting will deal with a number of issues, where the CFG Americas group will hear from the Regional Anti-Doping Agency (RADO) and more importantly, representatives from Gold Coast; the host for next year’s Commonwealth Games.

The 21st (XXI) Commonwealth Games will be held in the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, April 4-15, 2018. It is the fifth time Australia will be hosting the Commonwealth Games.

The Commonwealth Games (known as the British Empire Games 1930–1950, the British Empire and Commonwealth Games 1954–1966, and British Commonwealth Games from (1970–1974) is an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations.

The event was first held in 1930, and, with the exception of 1942 and 1946, which were cancelled due to World War II, has taken place every four years since then. The most recent Commonwealth Games took place in Glasgow, Scotland in 2014.