Damage of property proves costly

–for caretaker with an axe to grind

A 30-year-old man was on Wednesday sentenced to six months imprisonment for damaging the property of Minister of State Mr Joseph Harmon.

Samuel Greene appeared before city Magistrate Fabayo Azore and admitted that on September 15, at Guyhoc Park, he unlawfully and maliciously damaged several sections of a building valued $995,000, property of Mr Harmon.

According to reports, the accused was the former caretaker of the property and on the day in question, was seen with an iron bar lashing the house and several windows. The police were summoned, and he was arrested.

The magistrate, after hearing the accused’s guilty plea, sentenced him to six months imprisonment.