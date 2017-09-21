Children allegedly raped by prowler

POLICE are investigating an alleged rape of two pupils from a primary school in the Upper Corentyne area.

According to information reaching Guyana Chronicle, the pupils, both nine years old, were being questioned when they confided in an adult that they were forced to perform sexual acts on a known character.

The adult reported the matter to the police.

While details are sketchy due to the nature of the investigations, this publication was reliably informed that the suspect is a minor between the ages of 12 to 13.

It is alleged that the suspect is a school dropout who would wander the streets and lure pupils to a secluded area and then sexually molest them.

After the matter was reported, the parents of the children were called in and they were taken to hospital for an examination.

The medical examiner however did not find evidence of physical penetration, but given the seriousness of the complaint, the police have launched an investigation into the matter and are hunting for the suspect.