25 new rangers installed

A BRAINCHILD of President David Granger was realised Thursday when 25 persons were inducted into the Guyana Natural Resources (GNR) sector as rangers empowered with full police powers to enforce environmental laws.

The ceremony was held at the Police Officers Training Centre, Camp Road, Georgetown and had in attendance acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine; Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman; Minister of Public Securit, Khemraj Ramjattan; Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; senior law enforcement officers and special invitees.

Acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine, charged the wardens not to overstep their authority but remain humble.

“Not only are you equipped, not only are you empowered, but I urge you not to become powerful. You are empowered; you are equipped with skills and knowledge. Do not make the mistake of believing, acting and thinking that you are powerful, particularly with the oath you would have taken to serve without favour or affection, malice or ill will,” Ramnarine told the wardens.

The top cop told the gathering that professionalism is increasingly talked about and demanded and said every rank should realise their only purpose is to serve the people of the country.

Ramnarine said a foundation was given and wardens are urged to grow and develop in the execution of their duties.

“We expect you as the first batch to be the beacon and that shining example to others who will soon follow as they are other batches that will be realised,” he said, adding: “You will not only make your Ministry proud, but you will make us in the Guyana Police Force proud.”

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman said the Corps of Wardens is introduced into the Guyana Natural Resources (GNR) sector as an environmental and conservation law enforcement unit.

He said the men and women who comprise this unit are all sworn supernumerary constables and have all completed a five-week basic law enforcement training programme designed and conducted mainly by the Guyana Police Force.

When deployed, Minister Trotman said the primary focus of this unit will always be to strengthen the protection, conservation and sustainability of GNR.

As a legally authorised law enforcement unit operating within the GNR sector; however, it is expected that the men and women of this unit will uphold and defend under all circumstances the laws of Guyana.

“We are here because of a vision given by President David Granger, one day he called me to his office and told me we need to have a core of rangers,” Trotman said.

He said the rangers are tasked with protection, preservation and conservation of the nation’s natural resources while upholding that others do likewise.

The natural resource minister commended the public security minister, acting commissioner of police and various facilitators for making the rangers of the natural resource sector a reality.