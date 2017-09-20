Region Two chairman forfeited right to be respected

Dear Editor

I HAVE noticed that the regional chairman in your news columns denied misuse of the region’s vehicle assigned to him. While I have never questioned the regional chairman’s full use and control of the State vehicle “24 hours a day,” I simply requested of him to make the vehicle available for the use of the regional administration and the acting regional chairperson while he was on 42 days annual leave.

I felt, as the regional executive officer, I should have been allowed by your respective newspaper to react to his complaint/allegation.

I wish to let you know that we should now inform the public, taxpayers in particular, that the issue had nothing to do with control of the use of the vehicle by the regional executive officer.

It is unbelievable that one who professes to be a leader in the region could be so irresponsible, that copying the request to return the only enclosed vehicle in the region, to the Minister of Communities and the permanent secretary had no effect on his disrespectful action. And not even a second reminder that the vehicle is needed to provide assistance with transportation for the attorney general and minister of legal affairs and party.

By his actions, the regional chairman has forfeited his right to be respected. I hope that your respective news outfit will correct his misleading story, which will go a far way in maintaining your balance in reporting.

In the circumstances, I must now insist that the regional chairman, Pomeroon-Supenaam, apologise to my principals and to the Regional Democratic (RDC) Council for his behaviour, unbecoming of a regional chairman, before the next RDC meeting. If he fails to do so he will run the risk of being similarly disrespected

Regards

Rupert Hopkinson

Regional Executive Officer, Region two