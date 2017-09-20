President saddened at passing of Yusuf Sankar

PRESIDENT David Granger has extended heartfelt sympathy to relatives of Mr. Yusuf Sankar, especially his children and his sister, Mrs. Lyla Kissoon.

Mr. Sankar died tragically on Monday when fire broke out at his Main Street home.

In a message expressing his condolence, President Granger recalled that Mr. Sankar was a prominent businessman and a pioneer in the local commercial photography industry.

“He was the proprietor of Risan’s Photography Centre and Jarrod’s Graphics Design, both of which were housed at his Main Street residence that was destroyed by the fire in which he perished,” the message read.

The President extended heartfelt sympathy to his five sons – Nicholas, Damon, Shane, Riyad and Jarrod; his sibling s- Mrs. Lyla Kissoon of the Kissoon Group of Companies, Mrs. Amna Winter, Mr. Fouad Sankar, and Mrs. Ayesha Strathler; and other relatives, employees and friends.