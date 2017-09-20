THE organic industry is worth U.S. multi-million dollars and growing, as customer demands increase. The World of Organic Agriculture Statistics and Emerging Trends 2016 Report notes that retail sales for foods and drinks reached US$80 billion in 2014.

North America and Europe, which comprise a third of the world’s organic farmlands, are responsible for over 90 percent of the sales. What is instructive in this report is the potential for such an industry in Guyana, given our vast landmass (83,000 square miles).

Guyana is not only within the reach of North America, but also benefits from the European Union/ CARIFORUM Trade Agreement. This agreement allows us preferential access and treatment to enter what is evidently a booming market.

Where this country has high unemployment, pervasive poverty, human capital flight and the retired looking for economic opportunities, with visionary focus, leadership, and implementation, the sky is the limit for this country and citizens.

The demand for organic vegetables, milk, meat, eggs, fruits, peas, beans and rice to name some is growing. There is also focus on increasing organic cotton production, given its benefits in areas such as breathability, and durability. In 2014, certified organic cotton was produced by 19 countries, but 97 percent of that product came from only five countries, in which Guyana was not included, though she has the potential to be. The report also shows that between 2004/2005 and 2009/2010, cotton production increased nine-fold as interest accelerated for more sustainable textile production.

Digging deeper into the report, Guyana has no pride of place in land dedicated to organic farming. Grenada, Haiti, Barbados and Jamaica, fellow CARICOM member-states, of smaller landmass are represented as countries engaged in structured organic farming.

It would be recalled that Kimbia, in the Berbice River, during the Guyana National Service (GNS) period produced cotton, legumes, peas and beans, and reared poultry and livestock. The foundation may still be there, but definitively within our midst lies the institutional memory, of most noted, are retired Majors-General Norman McLean and Joe Singh.

Organic farming is not a passion or pastime, but an important element in addressing health and longevity. It is about working towards the reduction, and if possible, elimination, of preventable diseases and medical bills. This industry can open the way for massive production of goods and services, and creating new avenues for employment and economic opportunities.

Organic foods are being pursued through methods of using renewable resources that are free of chemicals and that are not toxic. To meet the need of producing such foods requires a re-education programme which targets the separation of garbage, where items such as ground provisions, fruits and vegetable peelings/waste are gathered to be used in the production of compost.

Compost can be used in fertilising the farms, replacing imported chemical fertiliser, saving the country scarce foreign exchange, as it creates local economic opportunities. There is also the element of trapping liquid waste from the sewage, if effectively applied, can produce liquid fertiliser and compost that can be used in major farms, here again minimising importation.

Pursuing and advancing the industry has to be seen as an element in the Government’s national thrust in creating a green economy, since the fertilisers primarily used on our farms are chemicals. These chemicals adversely impact the ecosystem and people’s health. Countries that are engaged in organic farming have seen the State providing direct and indirect investments to support the shift. An instance is the state of Goa in India, where the government has given financial and technical assistance and identified the lands. Indirect investment from the state can also be in playing a leading role in public awareness and training.

With the required economic and cultural shift, citizens would not only produce organic products for their own consumption, but be capable of selling the surplus on the international market. Thus, it is encouraging news that in the 2017 National Budget G$20.6B has been earmarked for the agriculture sector. Finance Minister Winston Jordan said the Government proposes to diversify the sector and open up the Intermediate and Rupununi Savannahs.

Resources are to be set aside for research and services in the hinterland regions in the production of crops, accommodation and laboratory facilities, including research, to support food security in the Region. If would be in Guyana’s economic interest should some attention be given to this new and growing industry. Evidence of its potential and the availability of the main resources, human and land, to make it possible are unquestionable.