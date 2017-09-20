Bartician charged for ganja trafficking

A 33-year-old man who was busted by police, allegedly with marijuana in his haversack, was on Tuesday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan for drug trafficking.

It is alleged that on September 16, at Mazaruni River, Essequibo, Cliff Obermuller of Fifth Avenue, Bartica, had in his possession 506 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

The unrepresented man denied the charge when it was read to him. Police Prosecutor, Inspector Arwin Moore, however told the court that the defendant was sitting in a speedboat when the police conducted a search on his person and a haversack he was carrying. The suspected narcotics was found inside the backpack.

The Chief Magistrate remanded Obermuller until October 12 and transferred the matter to the Bartica Magistrate Court.