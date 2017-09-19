Tears fail to move city magistrate

…alleged gun robber remanded

WITH hands and feet shackled, a 22-year-old man broke down in tears before City Magistrate Judy Latchman as he was remanded to prison for armed robbery.

Ceon Williams of South Sophia cried throughout his court hearing pleading his innocence, but nevertheless he was remanded until October 2.

It is alleged that Williams on September 11, at Lamaha Avenue while being in the company of another person and armed with a handgun, robbed Vergil Flemings of a quantity of gold jewelry valued $250,000, two cellphones worth $40,000 along with $4,000 cash and an $8,000 wallet.

Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves objected to Williams being granted bail on the ground of the seriousness of the charge and the fact that a gun was used in the commission of the crime.

He added that more charges were likely to be instituted against the accused, since he had reportedly discharged a round at the victim during the robbery.